Residents of Quezon City’s 2nd District line up to register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the SM North Edsa on its last day of registration, October 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

An estimated 400,000 individuals were able to register as voters for next year's national elections during the extended voter registration period, an official from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday.

The figure was 100,000 higher than the target 300,000 additional registrants for the extended registration period, which ended on Saturday, Oct. 30.

"We think it was generally successful. Masyadong maraming dumating at talagang dinagsa tayo (so many people came and we were crowded)," said Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez.

Jimenez, however, reiterated that the poll body would no longer give any extension of the registration period.

He added that the Comelec was still on track with its schedule of activities for the 2022 elections despie the extended registration period.

"Kasi lahat naman ng schedule, may slack time nang kaunti para sa unforeseen circumstances," he said.

(All schedules have a little bit of slack time in case of unforeseen circumstances.)

The registration period was originally supposed to end on Sept. 30 but Comelec set an extended period from Oct. 11 to 30 following public clamor and pressure from Congress.

Prior to the start of the extended registration period, the Comelec said it already had more than 62 million registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has released a tentative list of candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections.

Candidates have until Nov. 8 to submit a request for correction in case the poll body made any typographic error in their names on the list.

