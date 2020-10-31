Typhoon Rolly maintains strength as it approaches Bicol

MANILA — Typhoon Rolly continued to maintain its strength as it moved closer to Bicol Saturday night, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rolly was expected to bring violent winds and intense rainfall when it passes over Catanduanes and the Camarines provinces on Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon in the afternoon.

PAGASA said the eye of the typhoon was located 345 kilometers East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes at 4 p.m.

It is likely to remain a typhoon category (185-205 km/h) by the time it makes landfall in Bicol. It is expected to weaken considerably and become a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

Beginning Sunday early morning, Rolly will bring heavy to intense rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA said rain induced flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The weather bureau warned that there is a high risk of storm surge in the following areas in the next 24 hours:

3.0 meters

Camarines provinces

Catanduanes

Northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands

2.1 to 3.0 meters

Coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga

Southeastern coastal area of Batangas

Southwestern coastal area of Quezon

1.0 to 2.0 meters

Coastal areas of Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales

The rest of the coastal areas of Bicol, Batangas, and Quezon

Rolly is expected to leave the Luzon landmass Monday morning.

Areas under Storm Signal No. 3:

Albay

Catanduanes:

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, Magarao, Bombon, Calabanga, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili, Ocampo, Baao, Bula, Balatan, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Sagnay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Areas under Storm Signal No. 2:

Metro Manila,

Bulacan,

Rizal,

Laguna,

Cavite,

Batangas,

Quezon including Polillo Islands,

Camarines Norte,

Camarines Sur,

Sorsogon,

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands,

Marinduque,

Romblon,

Oriental Mindoro,

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island,

The northern portion of Samar (Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Pagsanghan), and

<bullet> the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Storm Signal No. 1

Aurora

Bataan

Benguet

Ifugao

La Union

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Quirino

Tarlac

Zambales

the northwestern portion of Aklan (Numancia, Lezo, Makato, Tangalan, Ibajay, Nabas, Malay, Buruanga, Kalibo)

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, San Emilio, Candon City, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Cervantes, Sigay, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)

the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), and Calamian Islands

the northern portion of Leyte (Leyte, Tabango, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Tunga, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City)

the rest of Eastern Samar

the rest of Samar

Meanwhile, residents in Pandan town, Catanduanes were preparing for the storm's arrival.

Bayan Patroller Alvin Francisco Eusebio said they did not hesitate heeding barangay officials' warning.

“Nag-alis ng mga sanga ng mga puno at naglagay ng mga plywood sa mga bintana. Nagbigay ng babala ang aming barangay officials dito sa amin,” he said.

In Ocampo town, Camarines Sur, which was also badly hit by Typhoon Quinta, residents were also busy securing their homes.

“Hindi pa man nakakaahon ang ilang residente . . . Matapos manalasa ang bagyong Quinta . . . Pinaghahandaan na naman ang panibagong bagyo na posibleng tumama sa Bicol," said Bayan Patroller Kenneth Payte.

According to Maria Isabel San Pelices of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, they already made rounds in 25 villages to warn residents ahead of the impending storm.