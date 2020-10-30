‘Rolly’ nears super typhoon category; more areas under cyclone wind signal

Himawari-8 image

MANILA — Typhoon Rolly on Friday night continued to intensify into near the the super typhoon category as it barreled closer to eastern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone will pack 185-215 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds by time it passes very near to Bicol Region and makes landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area by Sunday night.

The tropical cyclone will bring its inner rainbands-eyewall region near or over Catanduanes and the Camarines Provinces on Sunday morning before its landfall, the weather bureau said.

Rolly is expected to reach reach super typhoon category over the next 12 hours, PAGASA added.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has categorized Rolly as a "violent typhoon," the highest category.

After the typhoon whips Central Luzon, its center is forecast to exit the Luzon around Monday morning.

Rolly was last estimated 895 kilometers east of Casiguran in Aurora at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h with gusts of up to 265 km/h.

"Rolly,” is forecast to weaken but will remain in the typhoon category until it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

PAGASA forecast track of Typhoon Rolly

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted over some areas in Luzon and Visayas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Luzon:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Rizal

Laguna

Marinduque

Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo)

northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi)

More details to follow.

