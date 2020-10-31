PAGASA hoists Signal No. 3 over Catanduanes as powerful 'Rolly' moves closer to Bicol

MANILA - Weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday morning raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 over Catanduanes while several parts of Luzon and the Visayas were under lower storm signals as Typhoon Rolly maintained strength while moving towards the Bicol region.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the eye of the typhoon was located 480 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 a.m.



PAGASA said the center of the eye of the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to Catanduanes, the Calaguas Islands, and very close to mainland Camarines provinces by Sunday morning, and over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon by Sunday afternoon.

A landfall scenario over Catanduanes and the Camarines provinces is not ruled out due to the proximity of the forecast track to Bicol Region.

The tropical cyclone was last tracked packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. It is moving west southwestward at 20 kph.

Under PAGASA's classification, a super typhoon carries maximum wind speeds of at least 220 kph.

By Sunday morning, violent winds and intense rainfall associated with the inner rainband-eyewall region will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and over Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon through evening.

It will then cross Central Luzon, before exiting the Luzon landmass on Monday morning.

PAGASA said Rolly is likely to remain under a typhoon category (185-205 kph) by the time it grazes Bicol Region and makes landfall over Quezon.

It is forecast to weaken considerably during its traverse over Luzon and emerge as a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

On Sunday morning, heavy to intense rainfall is expected over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro also by Sunday morning.

The weather bureau said flooding, including flashfloods, landslides and lahar flow may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The following are other areas under storm warning signals:

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 (61 kph-120 kph winds in 24 hours):

LUZON:

Central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

Marinduque

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 (30 kph-60 kph winds in 36 hours):

LUZON:

The rest of Masbate

the rest of Quezon

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Pangasinan

La Union

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

southern portion of Isabela (Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Cordon, Santiago City, Ramon, San Isidro, Angadanan, Alicia, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo)

VISAYAS:

The northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Niño, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo)

Biliran

The typhoon may also trigger storm surges of up to 3 meters over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and up to 2 meters over the coastal areas of Aurora, Marinduque, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar and the other coastal areas of Quezon in the next 48 hours, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Tropical Depression Atsani, a weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), is not likely to affect any portion of the country over the next 3 days.

It was last spotted 1,655 kms east of Southern Luzon and packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Atsani is moving west-northwestward at 25 kph and is forecast to enter the PAR Sunday afternoon.

