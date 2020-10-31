NAIA to temporarily cease flight operations, as country readies for Rolly

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will temporarily cease flight operations for 24 hours to ensure passenger safety when Typhoon Rolly hits the Philippines.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that the NAIA will be closed to all types of flight operations from 10 a.m., Sunday, November 1 to 10 a.m., Monday, November 2.

The decision was reached following consultations done by the MIAA with the Airline Operators Council, the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and PAGASA NAIA station.

MIAA general manager Eddie Monreal advised passengers not to go to the NAIA for the duration of the 24-hour closure.

Rolly is expected to hit Metro Manila Sunday noon, PAGASA said, while its effect is expected to be felt until the morning of Monday.

"Once NAIA reopens at 10AM of November 2, priority will be given to scheduled flights on the same day. Flights affected by the 24-hour closure will be slotted in a way that would cause minimal delay in the passengers' travel plans," said MIAA in their statement.

For updates on flight operations and other inquires, the MIAA can be reached through its SMS Hotline 0917-8396242 / 0918-9186242; Voice Hotline 88771-1111 or through its Facebook Page and Twitter account @MIAAGovPh.