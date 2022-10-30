Some parts of Metro Manila experience flooding due to Paeng

People navigate ankle to knee-deep flood along Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on October 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) caused severe flooding in different areas in Metro Manila early Sunday morning.

In the City of Manila, Paeng brought gutter-deep floodwaters along Taft Avenue, Padre Burgos, and España. While TM Kalaw Street became impassable for vehicles due to heavy flooding.

A taxi got stuck in flood water on España Boulevard. Motorists were advised to look for alternative routes.

Knee-deep flooding was also experienced in G. Araneta Avenue to Caliraya Street in Quezon City, which made it also not passable for light vehicles.

The water level in Marikina River slightly dropped from 17.3 meters to 17.1 meters, but second alarm was still in effect.

Flood control teams from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) conducted clearing operations.

Floods began to subside in the said areas at around 5 a.m.

— Report from Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

