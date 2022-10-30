Satellite image courtesy of US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Himawari-8



Metro Manila remains under Signal No. 1

MANILA — Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) continued to move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday morning but several areas in Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA said.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau said several areas are still placed under tropical cyclone wind signals:

SIGNAL NO. 2

La Union

The central and western portions of Pangasinan (San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Malasiqui, Bautista, Alcala, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, City of Alaminos, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, Bayambang)

The northwestern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, San Jose, Moncada)

The northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Metro Manila

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Apayao

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Aurora

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

The rest of Tarlac

The rest of Zambales

Bataan

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

The rest of Pangasinan

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

The northern and central portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Atimonan, Real) including Pollilo Islands

The northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands

The northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Naujan, Puerto Galera, Victoria, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)

Due to Paeng, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will continue to experience moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMARPOPA, Camarines Provinces, Western Visayas, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon may also have light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

"Except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to slowly subside," PAGASA said.

Paeng was last estimated 225 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 240 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It had maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, moving west northwestward at a speed of 25 kph.

Based on PAGASA's latest forecast track, Paeng is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsbility (PAR) Monday morning or afternoon.

It may also reintensify into a severe tropical storm as it moves over the West Philippine Sea in the next 24 hours.

Paeng left at least 48 people killed, 40 injured and 22 missing in the country. More than 932,000 people were affected by the 16th storm to hit the Philippines, the NDRRMC said.

