Close to a hundred people stranded inside the Cavite Economic Zone in General Trias, Cavite are desperately seeking help as heavy flooding hit the area Saturday night during the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng.

According to a Facebook post by Lawrence Masula, some of the people initially stayed on the overpass near the Tejeros entrance of the industrial area in Rosario when flood began rising around 8 p.m.

Masula said people were frantically calling for rescue under the rain, but rescuers who were onboard trucks have yet to arrive past midnight.

They later made their way to the Cavite Economic Zone despite meter-high floods.



But a Facebook video uploaded by Johanna Adato showed that flood water also began to surge into the industrial compound where they were staying.