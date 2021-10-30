People visit departed loved ones at Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City on October 28, 2021, a day before cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums are closed to the public until November 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered the closure during "Undas" to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday reported 423 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest reported in one day, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

A majority of that — 373 deaths — was first tagged as recoveries, the department added.

This raised the country's total COVID-related deaths to 43,044, with the case fatality rate of 1.55 percent.

The Philippines — which counted 401 deaths on April 9, the previous high — also recorded 4,008 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the running tally to 2,783,896.

Active cases reached 47,690.

The DOH also recorded 6,887 more recoveries, pushing the total to 2,693,162.

