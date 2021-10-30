MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday reported 423 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest reported in one day, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.
A majority of that — 373 deaths — was first tagged as recoveries, the department added.
This raised the country's total COVID-related deaths to 43,044, with the case fatality rate of 1.55 percent.
The Philippines — which counted 401 deaths on April 9, the previous high — also recorded 4,008 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the running tally to 2,783,896.
Active cases reached 47,690.
The DOH also recorded 6,887 more recoveries, pushing the total to 2,693,162.
More details to follow.