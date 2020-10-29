Typhoon Rolly threatens Central Luzon, Quezon; may trigger signal no. 4

Himawari 8/US NOAA image

MANILA - Tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni) has intensified into a typhoon as it barrels toward Central Luzon and Quezon province, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rolly has "rapidly intensified into a typhoon", while moving westward at 20 kph and packing 120 kph maximum sustained winds and 150 kph gusts.

It was last spotted 1,280 km east of Central Luzon as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

PAGASA forecast track of Tropical Cyclone Rolly (international name Goni).

According to PAGASA, it may raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 1 over some provinces in Bicol Region by Friday, in anticipation of near-gale conditions due to the typhoon.

"Given that it is likely for this typhoon to continue intensifying prior to landfall, the highest possible TCWS that will be raised throughout the passage of this typhoon will be TCWS #3 or #4 (associated with destructive to very destructive typhoon-force winds)," PAGASA warned.

The United States Navy – United States Air Force Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) earlier said tropical cyclone Rolly may intensify into a super typhoon before its landfall over Luzon.

Rolly is forecast to move west southwest Friday until Saturday evening and is likely to make landfall over Central Luzon-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall at peak intensity of 165 kph to 185 kph.

Between Thursday night to Friday morning, the trough of the typhoon is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Caraga, according to PAGASA.

The rainbands of the typhoon may also bring rains over Bicol region and the eastern section of northern and central Luzon by Saturday or Sunday.

Watch more in iWantTFC

PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical depression outside of PAR, located 2,420 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It is forecast to enter PAR on Sunday or Monday and will be given the local name "Siony".

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.