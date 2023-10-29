Amid influx of passengers, situation in NAIA still manageable: MIAA

Passengers flock to NAIA on Sunday, October 29, 2023 to return to their provinces for Undas and the BSKE. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Many passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are rushing to return to their provinces Sunday to celebrate Undas with their families.



The movement of passengers in all terminals of NAIA is reportedly efficient. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has noted a significant increase in departing passengers on Sunday, but they said the situation remains manageable.



On Saturday, NAIA recorded a total of 128,472 passengers, slightly lower than Friday's 129,370 passengers.



The Airport Police Department has not received any reports of untoward incidents.



According to Connie Bungag, the Officer-in-Charge of the Public Affairs Department at MIAA, they expect the situation to return to normal by Monday, November 6.



To ensure a smooth travel experience, MIAA advises passengers to arrive at the airport ahead of time, allowing at least three hours before their scheduled departure.

She also encourages passengers to familiarize themselves with their respective terminals and flight details to avoid getting lost. Designated Oplan Byaheng Ayos Help Desks are fully staffed and ready to assist passengers with any immediate concerns.



Airlines and airport security have taken measures to accommodate the influx of passengers, including deploying additional staff and check-in kiosks. Travelers coming from the provinces are advised to pack lightly to facilitate a smoother travel experience.



