AFP, NCRPO all set for BSKE, Undas

Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on October 27, 2023, days before the BSKE 2023 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The National Capital Region Police Office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines said they are ready for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, and for the Undas holidays.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartates Jr. said 10,000 personnel have been deployed to secure passengers and well wishers as well as visitors to public cemeteries this coming Undas.

Nartates said he has instructed all ground commanders to ensure maximum police visibility and presence in Metro Manila during the period. Nartates adds they are also on highest alert in preparations for the Barangay and SK Elections this Monday.

They have confiscated hundreds of illegal election paraphernalia and have filed cases against 500 individuals. He has also advised visitors to public cemeteries to abide by police instructions, which includes banning the bringing of liquor, illegal gambling, deadly objects when visiting their departed loved ones.

Nartates has also asked the public to help the police maintain security by reporting any kind to local Police.

While there have been no specific threats against Metro Manila, police still remain on the highest possible alert for any eventuality.

The AFP, for its part, said 100,000 of its personnel are available to assist the Commission on Elections, Philippine National Police, Department of Education, and the Philippine Coast Guard for the BSKE.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,316 cops have been deployed to different parts of Caraga region to ensure peace and order in 1,349 voting centers in the region.

According to Police Regional Office 13, they will be deploying more personnel in the polling stations for the BSKE on Monday.

There are no election related violence reported in the region, thanks to the intensified security measures implemented by the PNP, AFP and the Commission on Elections.

PRO 13 Regional Director PBGen. Kirby John Kraft also reminded voters and candidates alike to refrain from participating in vote buying and vote selling activities.

- with a report from Charmane Awitan

RELATED VIDEO