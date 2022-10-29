LOOK: Ship runs aground in Bohol; all crew safe

Courtesy: PCG Eastern Bohol

The Philippine Coast Guard in eastern Bohol responded to a vessel that ran aground Friday night in Jagna town, Bohol.

Ensign Jordz Emata, spokesperson of PCG Central Visayas, said the vessel MV LITE FERRY 1 was at the anchorage area of Jagna Port.

“(It was) dragged by strong winds to her current aground position while maneuvering and preparing to anchor at vicinity waters at Jagna anchorage,” Emata said in a statement to the press.

All 23 crew members are safe, he added.

The coast guard in eastern Bohol has been monitoring the vessel.

There were no reported oil spills, as of posting time, and the captain reportedly will try to extract the vessel on the next highest tide.