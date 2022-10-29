Artes returns as MMDA chief under Marcos admin

Handout photo from MMDA.

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reappointed Romando Artes as Metro Manila Development Authority chairman, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Artes replaced Carlo Dimayuga as head of the agency, Office of the Press Secretary officer in charge Cheloy Garafil confirmed through an undersecretary.

The Palace did not give further details about the changes in the MMDA’s top post.

Artes also worked as MMDA chair under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Artes, also a certified public accountant (CPA), first served as the MMDA’s Assistant General Manager for Finance and Administration in May 2017 and later on as the agency’s General Manager in November 2021.

He is a former political and legislative officer in the Senate and consultant in the House of Representatives.