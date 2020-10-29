PH capital Manila passes ordinance on LGBTQI protection

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signs an ordinance protecting members of the LGBTQI community. From the Twitter page of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

MANILA— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Thursday an ordinance that would protect members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community in the capital from discrimination and abuse.

Ordinance No. 8695, the Manila LGBTQI Protection Ordinance, aims to eliminate "any and all forms of discrimination against LGBTQI solely on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression" or SOGIE.

The ordinance laid out 12 acts that constitute "discrimination," among them the denial of employment and other opportunities on the basis of the person's SOGIE. Read the full ordinance below:

Meanwhile, a Gender Sensitivity and Development Council would also be created to oversee the implementation of the ordinance.

All barangays in the capital city were also ordered to establish an LGBTQI desk to address concerns of the community.

The ordinance likewise mandates establishments to build gender-neutral toilets "within 3 years" after passage of the ordinance, and failure to do so would be a ground for non-renewal of business permits.

Violators would face a range of penalties, from P1,000 to P5,000, with imprisonment of up to 1 year.

Moreno thanked members of several LGBTQI groups who helped the city craft the ordinance.

"Months before signing of the anti-discrimination ordinance: SOGIESC 101 with advocates from PANTAY Pilipinas, GANDA Filipinas, PioneerFTM, and LGBTQIA+ student leaders from various groups. Thank you for the knowledge you have shared with us!" Moreno said in a series of tweets.