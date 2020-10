MANILA - Coast Guard personnel rescued a green sea turtle trapped in a fish cage in waters off Barangay Achila in Ubay, Bohol during the onslaught of typhoon Quinta on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said the turtle measured 3.5 feet in length and 2.5 feet in width and weighed 100 kilograms.

The PCG turned over the rescued turtle to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region VII.