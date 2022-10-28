Secretary Erwin Tulfo orders all employees of DSWD field offices in NCR, Regions 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, and 12 to cancel their leaves and long weekend plans as they should be on red alert for #PaengPH. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo met all directors of the agency's field offices to ensure they are prepared for Tropical Depression Paeng.

But he was visibly irked when he learned one of the heads was out on other business, so he canceled the leaves and long weekend plans of their officials and staff.

The social welfare chief said they are on red alert so all hands must be on deck in responding to needs of Filipinos during this time.

"Pati dayoff ica-cancel to make sure everybody was ready. Kailangan ng pagdedeliver ng mga relief so yung mga naka-leave, ni-relieve ko muna mga leaves nila," he said.

(We canceled their days off to make sure everybody was ready. We need to deliver relief so I canceled the leaves of those who are on leave.)

Tulfo also assured the public that their department is ready to meet the needs of Filipinos who have been victims of Paeng.

He said they are ready to provide assistance, both in cash and in kind.

Tulfo said their operations center can produce 25,000 food packs a day.

"So far naman, natutuwa tayo dahil sa utos na preparation, yung prepositioning, may prepositioning naman. Sa pondo naman, wala namang problema kasi we have funds tulad nung sa (Assistance to Individulas in Crisis Situation)," he told reporters.

(So far, we are satisfied because local governments have complied with our orders to preposition relief goods. When it comes to funds, we also have no problem because we have funds like the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.)

He also encouraged those families living in vulnerable areas to evacuate when needed.

He emphasized that Paeng will affect a large part of the country, so everyone must be prepared.