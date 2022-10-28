Remulla: Cases to be filed next week in Percy Lapid killing

MANILA — The Department of Justice is hoping to file cases against those behind the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid by the end of next week, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Remulla divulged this to reporters at the Department of Justice Friday afternoon, when asked about updates on the case.

Justice Sec Boying Remulla says probe on Percy Lapid killing “very satisfactory” and they have made a lot of progress.



Says they hope to file the cases by the end of next week.



Has the mastermind been identified?



SOJ: "Very possible."

“Very satisfactory. I think we made a lot of progress. I think that we can…the proper cases can be filed by the end of next week hopefully,” he said.

Does this mean the mastermind behind the killing of Lapid has been identified?

“It’s very possible, it’s very possible. We have to evaluate everything. Basta ako I’m just guiding the investigation, I’m guiding it through to make sure it carries on,” Remulla said.

The joint investigation between the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation secured statements from 4 Bureau of Corrections inmates on Thursday and is set to question a 5th inmate on Friday.

All 5 are now under NBI custody and are considered persons of interest in the killing of Lapid and the death of alleged middleman Crisanto/Jun Villamor.

Three other persons of interest are in the custody of the PNP.

Remulla said the statements given by the inmates “so far” support each other, although he said at the start of the interview that he only witnessed the execution of 1 affidavit and will still have to look at the other affidavits.

In an earlier interview Friday morning, DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretart Mico Clavano said the statements talked about 1 story.

“Statements were made and they were all there for one story. But like I said also, we’re not closing the possibility to other stories being created and we dont want to jump into conclusions and we don’t wanna say that we’re sure that this is only the possible story behind the killings,” he said.

DR. FORTUN’S AUTOPSY

Remulla on Thursday said they’re now looking at murder as a possible angle in the death of alleged middleman Villamor, who died on October 18 inside the New Bilibid Prison, a few hours after self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial tagged him as the one who allegedly offered P550,000 in exchange for Lapid’s death.

The NBI’s autopsy showed no gunshot wounds and any external physical injury but identified hemorrhage at the left ventricle of the heart.

Because Lapid’s family expressed doubts on the result of the autopsy, Remulla requested forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun to take a second look at Villamor’s cadaver, which had been embalmed before it was autopsied by the NBI.

Fortun finished conducting a re-autopsy on Wednesday and was initially set to release her written report on Friday but asked for 1 more day.

“They’re busy people also, they have other work to do. It’s not the only work they’re doing. She’s the head of the Pathology Department of the Philippine General Hospital,” Remulla said of the delay in the release of the results.

A key question in the probe though is what happens if Dr. Fortun’s findings differ from those of the NBI.

“Basta we’ll see. I don’t want to answer speculative questions e. I will try to avoid speculations. I’m trying to live with statements being given and evaluate them at face value and not put too much meaning into anything…We just want to be thorough about everything,” he said.

Lapid was killed on October 3 outside his subdivision in Las Piñas.

Escorial confessed to shooting him 3 times while he was on board his vehicle.