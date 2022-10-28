Dr. Raquel Fortun to release reautopsy results of middleman Villamor on Saturday

An inmate who is a person of interest in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid is now in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation and is set to give his statement Friday, DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano said.

DOJ spox Asec Mico Clavano says PNP and NBI will jointly talk to the 8th person of interest now under NBI custody.Photo from Mike Navallo's Twitter account

“Last night, at around midnight, there was a transfer from the Intelligence Service of the AFP detention facility. There was 1 inmate there who was transferred to the NBI custody as well,” he said.

“So today, there will be an investigation and question and answer. Hopefully we get a statement as well,” he added.

Clavano declined to divulge the identity of the inmate but he confirmed he is the same person identified by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the 8th person of interest in the Lapid killing.

The joint investigation of the PNP and NBI on Thursday talked to 4 persons of interest who are inmates of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) who were earlier transferred to NBI custody.

Clavano said they gave their statements and were subjected to questioning.

“We formalized the extrajudicial affidavits already,” he said.

Remulla on Thursday said they are now looking at a possible murder angle for the death of Crisanto/Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman who died inside the New Bilibid Prison hours after he was tagged as the middleman in the presscon of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial on October 18.

This, according to Clavano, is based on the circumstances surrounding Villamor’s sudden death and his alleged “dying declaration” provided to his sister, alias Marisa, who is now under the witness protection program of the DOJ.

“There is that angle of course of murder — the timing of it all, the presscon at 10am, with the death at 2pm, is a bit more than just a coincidence, so of course there's an angle of murder or foul play,” he said.

“The dying declaration of Jun Villamor to his sister are also very telling. So dying declaration is you’re conscious of an impending death so you’re aware that something is going to happen to you and most likely, the statements that you are going to make knowing that will most likely be credible,” he explained.

A dying declaration is an exception to the hearsay rule which requires that witnesses must have personal knowledge on the matter which they are testifying on.

Clavano declined however to confirm if this view was also based on the statements of the 4 inmates or the initial results of the re-autopsy of the body of Villamor by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

VILLAMOR RE-AUTOPSY

Dr. Fortun was initially set to release her written report on the re-autopsy but Clavano said she asked for 1 more day to prepare the report.

Instead, Fortun is expected to present her findings during a press conference set on Saturday at 11am at the DOJ in Manila.

“She will be the one to explain her report tomorrow, if ever that findings come up, then it's up to her to release that,” Clavano said.

The DOJ spokesperson expressed confidence the probe is progressing well as more information are being uncovered.

“I think we’re on to something. The story is becoming a bit clearer. But of course, we have to be cautious because we don’t want to jump into conclusions,” he said.

“It’s very possible that we’re also being led to a certain story but as a matter of fact, there are other things we have to consider. So the investigation, we have to step back and take a look at the story that we’re building up here to make sure that this is really the storyline that we have to go down,” he added.

“We’re not closing any other doors to the possibility of other persons being involved also. We just have to be cautious.”

