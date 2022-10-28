The Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Oct. 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines is "better prepared" should there be a surge in COVID-19 infections, the country's top health official said Friday, as the government planned to further relax health protocols.

According to Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the country's healthcare system was able to "manage" hospital admissions due to COVID-19 in the past months.

"Sa tingin natin sa ngayon, we are better prepared if and when na tataas uli ang kaso at mangyari itong sinasabi nating projections," she said in a press briefing.

(We think we are better prepared if and when cases increase again and this is what we are saying in our projections.)

Vergeire was referring to the DOH's latest forecast of up to 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases towards the end of the year.

The projection was made as the government is set to lift the indoor mask mandate despite the presence of more contagious coronavirus variants. The agency also examined the country's vaccination coverage and the public's compliance to health protocols.

Vergeire reminded the public their forecasts are "not cast in stone".

"Hindi porke na na-project ang numero, mangyayari talaga siya. These projections are used for government to plan, for government to prepare [and] for government to be guided," she added.

From Oct. 17-23, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased by 22 percent compared to the previous week.

An average of 1,714 daily infections were recorded in the country in the past week.

As of Thursday, there were 21,215 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Around 73.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus, of whom 20.5 million have received their booster.