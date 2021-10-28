People flock to the Manila North Cemetery to visit their departed loved ones on October 27, 2021. According to officials, over 8,000 people have already visited the cemetery 2 days ahead of its closure on October 29. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The COVID-19 resiliency ranking of Bloomberg where the Philippines again ranked last is "practically unfair" and "biased towards Western countries," an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday as the country again ranked last.

For a second month in a row, the Philippines placed last in a list of 53 countries that are ranked based on 12 data points related to virus containment and reopening of the economy.

"We feel the Bloomberg resilience data is practically unfair to our country. Number 1, it doesn't cover all countries...It’s unfair to characterize our country as lowest because we're not lowest in the world, we're just lowest among those 25 countries utilized by Bloomberg," DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told ANC's Headstart.

"Our beef with the Bloomberg rating is primarily of their criteria. The countries they chose were mostly Western countries, which puts us at a disadvantage...We just started our universal healthcare. Di talaga tayo tataas d'yan, we're a developing country...and the quality of life is also considered. In my opinion, it’s really a biased survey towards Western countries."

The index also does not have updated data, Malaya said.

"We’re now seeing good cases, possibly less than 2,000 by end of November. We've had a 48 percent decline in cases for the past 2 weeks and our vaccination has been tremendous: 30 million first dose and almost 26 million second dose. And our supply has improved by 100 million," he said.

"I would expect an improvement in the ranking by next month."

The country is now classified as "low-risk" for COVID-19 following a decline in fresh cases over the past 2 weeks, the Department of Health earlier said.

It tallied 3,218 new infections on Wednesday, the lowest in more than 5 months, pushing its total cases to 2,768,849.