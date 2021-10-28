People take time outdoors, sitting on circles drawn on the ground that serve as physical distancing markers at a park outside a mall in Makati City on October 26, 2021, a day after health authorities announced the Philippines is at “low-risk” following the decline of fresh infections the past two weeks. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines have gone down by more than half the peak tallied last month, the health department said on Thursday.

The Philippines has been recording a daily average of 68 coronavirus deaths this month, down from a peak of 168 a day in September, said Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau chief Dr. Alethea De Guzman.

The country has gone down to low-risk classification as coronavirus cases declined, the health department said earlier this week.

"Tayo po ay tuloy-tuloy na nagpapaalala na (we continue reminding that) despite the decline in our cases, utilization rate, and deaths, this is not the time to be complacent," De Guzman said, following reports of crowds at malls and an artificial beach in Metro Manila.

"We need to be able to sustain iyong (the) gains," she said in a televised public briefing.

Metro Manila is under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 until Sunday. Malacañang earlier said there was a big chance that the region's 13 million people would shift to a lower alert.

Nineteen other areas are covered by the pilot of the 5-level alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns since last week. The number of areas under strict quarantine have also gone down.

"Mayroon pong areas na nakakakita tayo ng improvement in their case data and utilization data, subalit nakakaisang linggo pa lang tayo," De Guzman said of the expanded pilot.

"Mas maganda pong balikan kung ano po iyong naging epekto ng policy shift na ito sa mga areas na in-expand natin ang pilot, makaraan siguro ng 1 o 2 linggo," she added.

(There are areas where we are seeing an improvement in their cases data and utilization data, but it has just been a week. It is better to review whether the policy shift in expanded pilot areas was effective after perhaps 1 or 2 more weeks.)



