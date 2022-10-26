Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Samar, as Paeng picks up

In anticipation of Paeng’s approach, Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over the northern portion of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar. Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Tropical depression Paeng has slightly intensified as it moved west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA announced on Thursday.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, the weather disturbance was located 660 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, with winds of 55 kph and gusts up to 70 kph. It was moving WNW at 10 kph.

In anticipation of Paeng’s approach, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over the northern portion of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

These areas will start experiencing strong winds within the next 36 hours.

There is a westward and southward shift in the new forecast track of Paeng released by PAGASA. Paeng is forecast to make landfall over Aurora on Sunday.

Changes in track could persist, as Paeng continues to intensify and be steered by a high-pressure area to its northeast.

While Paeng remains offshore, its trough or extension and the shear line will continue to bring heavy rains today in Visayas, most of Southern Luzon, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

Flooding and landslides are possible in these areas.