BJMP: 2nd 'middleman' in Percy Lapid slay secured

Jail officers guard the entrance to one of the BJMP's facilities in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The alleged second middleman who was tagged by the self-confessed gunman in the shooting of Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa is secured in a jail facility in Taguig City, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said Thursday.

Jail Supt. Xavier Solda, the spokesperson for the bureau, told reporters the person deprived of liberty (PDL) detained in Camp Bagong Diwa is now staying alone in a cell adjacent to other inmates.

“Makasisiguro po at makatitiyak na ‘yong mga kababayan natin na ang pagse-secure ng PDL hindi lang naman po ‘yan sa mga high profile or mga high-risk PDL natin. Pare-pareho po ang provisional security natin,” he said.

“But for this specific case, of course, we want to make sure na hindi tayo magkakaroon ng problema because he is a key person doon sa isinasagawang investigation ng mga ka-partner natin sa Philippine National Police.”

Solda, who joined BJMP officials at an event in the Taguig City Jail male dormitory, said he was able to visit the inmate in his cell and check his condition.

“Kanina, binisita ko siya sa kanyang selda at nakita ko naman na may sapat na espasyo, nasa maayos siya na kalagayan. Tinanong ko din siya kung kumusta siya sa loob ng selda and he said ‘OK naman po ako dito’. ‘Do you feel any threat?’ Wala naman,” Solda said.

No further details about the inmate were given for security reasons.

Jun Villamor, the first alleged middleman identified by confessed gunman Joel Escorial, died in the New Bilibid Prisons a week ago.

While an initial autopsy by the National Bureau of Investigation ruled out external injuries, Villamor’s remains have been re-autopsied again at the request of Mabasa’s family.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also expressed doubts that Villamor died of natural causes.

Solda said the BJMP fully supports the PNP’s investigation.

He added the bureau has been instructed to ensure the safety of the alleged second middleman but pointed out that the PDL’s connection to the case has yet to be proven.

“Of course we need to ensure na ito talaga ang tao na tinutukoy, and second, mayroon tayong specific instruction na siguruhing hindi lang siya ligtas pati ‘yong well-being niya,” Solda said.

