MANILA — Two soldiers preparing to help in disaster response efforts in Abra following the recent devastating earthquake in the province were killed in an ambush by suspected communist rebels on Thursday, the military said.

According to the Philippine Army’s 24th Infantry Battalion, another member of the four-man team remains missing following the early morning attack that happened in Barangay Gacab in Malibcong town.

The police said the fourth member was injured.

The four soldiers were supposed to augment troops in Baay-Licuan town engaged in disaster response operations in Abra, the 24th IB said.

Abra was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday night, with its epicenter traced in Lagayan town. It was felt in several other provinces.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said at least 44 people were injured and some 18,000 families were affected by the tremor, based on available reports so far.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible, the barbaric act of the Communist Terrorist Group,” Lt. Col. Ricardo Garcia III, commander of 24th IB, said in a statement.

“We assure our people particularly the families of our soldiers that we will pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he added.

Cordillera police chief Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar said in a separate statement that personnel from the regional police force were deployed “to conduct interdiction operations to apprehend possible perpetrators.”

As of press time, there is no statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines regarding incident. The organization in the past owns up to incidents that for them are part of their struggle.

