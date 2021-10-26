MANILA—The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said it received 331 reports of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) from 2019 to 2021.

The cases could have worsened during the pandemic because more people have trained their attention on gadgets and technology, the department said.

Based on DSWD data presented during the press conference of the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) on Tuesday, 138 cases were reported in 2019 (52 males, 86 females), while 129 cases were reported in 2020 (29 males, 100 females).

About 64 cases (10 males, 54 females) were reported from January to September this year.

"Ang lagi nating sinasabi, ang krimeng ng OSAEC is borderless kasi minsan ang perpetrator, nandoon sa ibang bansa, ang mga bata nandito sa Pilipinas. It defies borders, so international ito," DSWD assistant secretary Glenda Relova said.

"Ito ay concern hindi lamang natin na nasa gobyerno, hindi lamang ng mga (non-government organizations) kung hindi ganoon din ng ating komunidad."

Relova assured the agency and its partners are doing all it can to stop such activities.

"With the DICT and also the NTC, meron kaming mga ginagawa na mga test case filing para sa ating mga ISP (internet service provider)," she said.

"And we are also having a meeting with our internet service providers, as well as iyong mga telecoms group natin, wherein they need to install applications na nagbo-block ng ating mga child sexual abuse material.

"For the still photos, so madami na tayong nabo-block na ganyan, na mga URL. However, talagang napakahirap nating gawin iyan kasi the following day, they will create another URL. So kinakailangan talaga madami kang workforce, madami kang manpower para bantayan ito."

Relova said the DSWD and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have also arrested those selling pornographic materials on social media, and cases will be filed against them.

The public may report cases of OSAEC through the following hotlines and channels:

DSWD Psychosocial Support Hotline: (02) 8 931 9141

DSWD: Text DSWD <space> blockchildporn <space> URL address, and send to 2327; Text blockchildporn <space> URL address, and send to 0918-912-2813.

PNP Patrol: 911

CWC Bantay Bata: 163

PNP ACG: (02) 8 723 0401 ext. 7494 / +639270843792 / facebook.com/PNPACGWCCPU

DOJ-OOC: (02) 8 524 8216

NBI: (02) 8 523 8231 to 38 local 3454 to 3455