PH may tally up to 480,000 COVID-19 cases by end-November: analyst

MANILA - The Philippines might reach 450,000 to 480,000 COVID-19 cases by end of November, a University of the Philippines researcher said Tuesday.

The OCTA Research Group has yet to make a projection as the Philippine Red Cross' halt in government coronavirus testing due to PhilHealth's P1.1 billion debt affected the country's daily screening for possible infections, said one of its members Prof. Guido David.

"Right now 'yung rough estimate between 450,000 to 480,000 by end of November, total number of cases. Nakikita naman natin bumababa talaga ang number of active cases, yun ang importante," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Right now the rough estimate is between 450,000 to 480,000 by end of November, total number of cases. We can see the number of active cases are really decreasing, which is what's important.)

The Philippines as of Monday reported 36,333 active cases or 9.8 percent out of 371,630 total patients, according to the health department. Some 328,258 patients recovered while 7,039 others died, it said.

Red Cross accounted for 30 percent of the nationwide coronavirus testing capacity and 38 percent in Metro Manila, the country's virus hotspot, according to the group.

The analysts said reporting of cases were broadly affected in Quezon City, Manila, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Paranaque, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, San Juan, and Pateros.

PhilHealth earlier committed to settle its debt last week, but the payment was delayed after the state-run insurance firm said it would first seek an opinion from the Department of Justice.