COVID-19 death toll in PH tops 7,000 as cases reach 371,630

MANILA — Coronavirus-related fatalities in the Philippines breached the 7,000-mark on Monday, while the country's cumulative total of confirmed infections climbed to 371,630, official government data showed.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 62 additional fatalities due to the infectious disease, bringing the death toll to 7,039. The country reported its first COVID-19 death on Feb. 1, which was also the first fatality related to the illness recorded outside mainland China where the virus causing it first emerged.

The country's total cases climbed by 1,607 from the previous day, although Monday's figures do not include data from 16 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 245 additional recovered patients, or a total of 328,258 recoveries.

Th active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 36,333.

This is the 10th straight day that additional cases were below 3,000. While the country recorded its lowest daily tally since Sept. 7 last week, it also saw the highest number of deaths recorded in the last two weeks at 132 on October 23.

On Monday morning, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have been monitoring Mindanao.

“Yes there are increasing number of cases in certain areas in Mindanao,” she said. However, she explained that the region can still manage its patients.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the regional task force of Region 11,” she added. “Pinag-usapan what we can do, how we can monitor, at tinitignan natin ang numero ng mga kaso dyan.”

(We talked about what we can do, how we can monitor, and we are monitoring the cases there.)