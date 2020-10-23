PH reports 1,923 new COVID-19 cases; 132 deaths highest in 2 weeks

Commuters queue to take a ride at the EDSA busway-Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on October 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,923 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the nationwide caseload to 365,799, data from the health department showed.

This marks the fourth straight day that the daily additional cases counted fewer than 2,000.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 132 more lives in the Philippines. Friday's death data is the highest in two weeks and has pushed Philippines' total to 6,915.

The new fatalities is the highest number announced in a single day since Oct. 8, when the Department of Health (DOH) announced 144 deaths.

Total recoveries has risen to 312,691, up by 424 from the previous day, the DOH said in its latest bulletin.

The country has 46,193 active infections, of which 83.6 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

Watch more in iWantTFC

A total of 13 laboratories out of the 136 accredited testing laboratories failed to submit their data on time, the DOH said.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s (JHU) coronavirus dashboard, more than 41.7 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.1 million have died, and more than 28.3 million have recovered.

To date, the Philippines claimed the 20th spot among the top countries with the most number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to the JHU tally.

More details to follow.