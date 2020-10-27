On the tail of 'Quinta', another tropical depression threatens PH

Families living near the shore reinforce their homes in Cavite City as typhoon Quinta passes the country on October 26, 2020. Quinta headed toward the West Philippine Sea after lashing southern Luzon with its strong winds and heavy rains, shutting down power lines and inundating parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The new weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said Tuesday, as southern Luzon provinces reel from the onslaught of typhoon Quinta (international name: Molave).

Located 2,125 kilometers east of central Luzon, the brewing storm intensified into a tropical depression Tuesday morning, and is likely to enter PAR by Wednesday or Thursday. It will be given the local name "Rolly", according to PAGASA.

From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Batanes, Cagayan, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands), Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA also warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Quinta, the country's 17th storm to hit the country this year, left PAR at 8 a.m. Tuesday after inundating large swath of land in Luzon, leaving more than a dozen dead, and displacing more than 170,000 persons, based on compiled reports from different agencies and officials.

Cedric Daep, chief of Albay's Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, said Monday that Quinta displaced around 120,000 people in the province where the typhoon twice made a landfall late Sunday evening.

Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero reported some 14,000 in his province were also evacuated, while over 400 also did in Camarines Sur.

In Region 3, nearly 200 were evacuated, while there were nearly 26,000 in Calabarzon and a little over 4,000 in Mimaropa, according to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The NDRRMC's report on Mimaropa does not tally, however, with what Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco and Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor have announced with regard to the displaced population in their respective areas.

Only 293 evacuees in Marinduque and 3,492 in Oriental Mindoro were stated in the NDRRMC report, whereas Velasco announced that 6,098 individuals who lived near the coasts of Marinduque were evacuated, while Dolor said there were around 10,000 in his province.

Quinta made its fourth landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque, and its fifth over Pola, Oriental Mindoro before dawn of Monday.

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said Quinta affected a total of 914,709 individuals from 872 barangays in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, southern Tagalog, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

As regards fatalities, Timbal said 3 individuals - one from Bindog and another from Siaton, both in Negros Oriental; and another in Magpog, Marinduque, died due to drowning.

The Office of Civil Defense in Region 5 also recorded 5 deaths in the region, broken down as follows: 3 in Gigmoto, Catanduanes; one in Daet, Camarines Sur; and, another one in Bacacay, Albay.

Three other dead victims were reported from Mimaropa - two drowned in Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, while another was hit by a fallen treen in Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

There were also fatalities from San Antonio and Mauban each, in Quezon province; one in Cagayan; and another in San Pablo, Laguna.

Quinta made its third landfall over San Andres, Quezon around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Timbal, likewise, said there are 13 persons still missing and are subject of search and rescue operations.

The latest NDRRMC report did not indicate yet the cost of damage on agriculture and infrastructure.

However, Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor said in a radio interview that Quinta damaged P600 million worth of rice, high-value crops, corn and vegetables in his province.

The OCD Region 5’s initial report also says damage in the region, especially on agriculture, is estimated to cost P292.6 million.

According to the Department of Agriculture, it is verifying reports of damage and losses on agri-fisheries from Regions I, IV-A, V and VI, amounting to a total of P401.73 million.

Around 20,568 metric tons of products, affecting 16,531 farmers with 14,252 hectares of agricultural areas, were reportedly damaged, the agency said.

Quinta was last estimated 310 kilometers northwest of Kalayaan Islands in Palawan as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, moving west at 30kph while packing maximum winds of 155 kph near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph, PAGASA said.

It is expected to further intensify as it moves towards central Vietnam.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

- with reports from Rose Carmelle Lacuata and Karren Canon