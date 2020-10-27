‘Quinta’ death toll rises to 4 as 2 confirmed dead in Negros Oriental: NDRRMC

Outrigger boats washed up along the shore of Barangay Masaging, Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8 a.m., October 27, 2020, after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province on Monday morning. Gheymark Fabellon

MANILA — Flooding due to Typhoon Quinta left 2 people dead in Negros Oriental, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4.

The victims, a 60-year-old woman and a man of undetermined age from the municipality of Siaton, died after drowning, according to NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal.

“We have received [reports] from our counterparts in Region VII of 2 individuals who died as consequence of Typhoon Quinta — 2 drowning victims from Negros Oriental,” Timbal said.

In Quezon, a farmer reportedly drowned when the tricycle he was riding in was swept by strong water current in Antonio town Sunday morning, said the town's health officer, Dr. Ma. Wilma Castillo.

The second fatality was recorded in Cagayan Valley region, said Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

Meanwhile, 12 people in Catanduanes, mostly fishermen, remain missing after being caught in rough seas, the NDRRMC said.

The agency also warned the number of casualties could rise as regional authorities assess the damage in their areas.

The country’s 17th storm this year struck Sunday, inundating low-lying villages and farmlands, knocking down power lines and destroying hundreds of houses as it crossed the archipelago.

It left more than 150,000 people displaced, while more than 70,000 people remain in over 800 evacuation centers.

The typhoon is now sweeping across the West Philippine Sea towards Vietnam and will reach its peak intensity within 24 hours, weather bureau PAGASA said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, making them a dangerous and disruptive part of life in the country. — With a report from Agence-France Presse