Ombudsman suspends 44 Immigration employees tagged in 'pastillas scheme'

MANILA — Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered the 6-month preventive suspension of 44 Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees allegedly involved in the "pastillas scam."

Under the scheme, Chinese nationals could enter the Philippines as tourists and later work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) hubs.

They allegedly pay immigration personnel and Chinese and Filipino travel agencies P10,000 in grease money rolled in bond paper, like the Filipino delicacy.

Last September, the National Bureau of Investigation said it filed criminal charges against 19 personnel of the BI allegedly involved in the scheme.

Aside from the BI personnel, Martires also suspended for the same period 5 Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) officials over the delayed release of benefits to health workers.

More details to follow

—Reports from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News