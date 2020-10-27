Duterte orders probe into alleged DPWH corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte drives through the Candon City Bypass Road in Ilocos Sur during its inauguration on July 25, 2019. With the President were Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered a task force to investigate the alleged corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Duterte had initially formed the task force to investigate the irregularities in medical state insurer PhilHealth.

"Iyong task force na nabuo ko... this time, we will look into every department," he said in a televised speech aired Tuesday.

"I have nothing against DPWH Sec. Villar. He is one of the hardworking [officials], at maraming accomplishments. But you know, accomplishments alone, to me, should not suffice," he added.

He also acknowledged that it is not Villar's job to "run after crooks."

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) commissioner Greco Belgica earlier said the agency won't name lawmakers under investigation for alleged involvement in corruption at the DPWH, saying this would "compromise" the probe.

This, as Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor challenged him to reveal those involved after he earlier bared that some lawmakers were in cahoots with DPWH personnel in alleged corrupt practices.

