Filmmaker Paul Soriano (right) takes his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the new Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications at the Malacañang Palace on Oct. 17, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday clarified that filmmaker and his nephew-in-law Paul Soriano was not given a government post to bolster his public relations machinery as earlier insinuated by several camps and netizens.

Earlier this month, Soriano—a distant nephew of First Lady Liza Marcos—took his oath as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications.

“Iyong kay Paul Soriano, people have misunderstood,” Marcos told reporters in a chance interview.

“He is not there to be part of the PR machine. He is there to find ways to promote the creative industry kasi doon siya galing,” he said.

Soriano will help develop the Philippine tourism industry by finding ways to promote Filipino artistry and crafts, the President said.

“Pinagmamalaki natin ang galing kumanta ng mga Pilipino, ang gagaling umarte, ang gagaling sa sine… We have to project that to the rest of the world. Yan ang trabaho ni Paul,” he said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier said that under her watch, the Department of Tourism (DOT) would not only promote destinations, but would also urge travelers to try Filipino food, see Filipino talent, and buy Filipino weaves and other local crafts.

Marcos said tourism would be one of the pillars the Philippines would use to regain its economic losses post pandemic.

The President has been visiting various tourism-related events to show his support to the industry, which he said could generate jobs and spur economic growth in the country.

