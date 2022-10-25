Moderate to heavy rains expected in Metro Manila, Calabarzon

LPA east of Visayas may develop into tropical depression in 24 hours

MANILA - Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila and southern Tagalog due to the effect of shearline and trough of a low pressure area (LPA), state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may persist over Metro Manila and Calabarzon, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevaiul over central Luzon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region.

The LPA 990 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas may also develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Flooding and landslides are likely, especially in flood and landslide prone areas, it added.

Some local government units have already suspended classes on October 26 due to the bad weather.

