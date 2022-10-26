MANILA - Three hundred fifty-seven inmates were freed Wednesday by the Bureau of Corrections.

Of those, 235 have finished serving their respective sentences, while 122 have been granted parole.

Included in the list is Manilyn Bosiles, who has completed her 10-year sentence for human trafficking. Bosiles gave ABS-CBN News permission to use her real identity during the interview.

"Masaya na po kasi makapiling ko na po ang pamilya ko po, lalo na tawid dagat po ako, taga-Cebu po ako. Doon po ako magpa-Pasko sa amin," she told ABS-CBN news.

Public Attorney's Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta thanked Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for the release of the inmates.

She said she hoped more could be released by December.

"Maaari po sa darating na kapaskuhan, sa bisa ng pirma ng ating mahal na Secretary of Justice patungo sa Palasyo ng Malacanang, ay marami pang mapapalaya sa pamamagitan ng executive clemency," she said in her speech.

In his message, Remulla regarded the New Bilibid Prison as the "largest, mega-prison in the world" and managing it, he said, could be challenging.

"Marami na po ang naririto ang hindi na nadadalaw sapagkat napakalayo ng kanilang pamilya. Iyan po ang isang minumungkahi natin ngayon at gumagawa tayo ng paraan para ma-regionalize na po ang ating mga piitan, at hindi na po ganito kalaki. Para po ang bawat isa, at may identity at pwede maihanda sa pagbabalik nila sa lipunan," Remulla said.

He also called on the Bureau of Corrections to exercise "compassionate justice" in handling inmates.

"Huwag po tayo papadala sa mga ideya na hindi ho nararapat at nagaganap sa ating kapaligiran. Gawin po natin ang tama, gawin natin ang wasto sa abot ng ating makakaya," he said.

Newly appointed officer-in-charge of the BuCor, Ret. Gen. Gregorio Catapang vowed to institute reforms.

"Unang una nga, we will improve on the management system. Iyon nga marching orders ni Secretary, na make sure na walang nakakapasok, nakakalabas na hindi namin nai-inspect," Catapang said in a media interview after the event.

Catapang said he planned to acquire more K-9 units that can "sniff out" mobile phones inside prison cells, and use a special technology that can intercept communications such as phone calls.

