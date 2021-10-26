

MANILA - The province of Negros Oriental will no longer require confirmatory swab tests from fully-vaccinated travelers beginning November 1, an official said Tuesday.

A negative antigen test will however be required for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, according to provincial information officer Bimboo Miraflor.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you need to present your original vaccination card and a government issued ID with your name. Have it photocopied and leave it at the port of entry," he said.

"We want our economy to finally move," he added.

The province has been asking for a reconsideration to downgrade their quarantine status since its implementation. Whether or not this will be granted, the province will still implement its new policy, according to Miraflor.

The province has 3,082 COVID infections as of Monday, based on Department of Health data.

Negros Oriental logged the first ever case of the virus in the country in January last year.

--Report from Annie Perez