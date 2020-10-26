WATCH: Typhoon Quinta lashes parts of Calabarzon, Mimaropa
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 26 2020 12:23 PM
MANILA – Typhoon Quinta barreled parts of Calabarzon and Mimaropa Monday, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds.
The typhoon was last seen over the Mindoro Strait, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.
Quinta, the 17th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, packs maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.
The typhoon has triggered flooding and power outages in the 2 regions, forcing families to evacuate.
CALABARZON
MIMAROPA
More weather updates here:
https://news.abs-cbn.com/weather
Philippines, weather, weather update, October 2020, Philippines weather, Philippines Typhoon Quinta, Typhoon Quinta Mimaropa, Typhoon Quinta, Calabarzon, Typhoon Quinta, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Typhoon Quinta Laguna Batangas, video,
