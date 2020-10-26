Home  >  News

WATCH: Typhoon Quinta lashes parts of Calabarzon, Mimaropa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2020 12:23 PM

MANILA – Typhoon Quinta barreled parts of Calabarzon and Mimaropa Monday, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds.

The typhoon was last seen over the Mindoro Strait, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin. 

Quinta, the 17th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, packs maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon has triggered flooding and power outages in the 2 regions, forcing families to evacuate.

CALABARZON

MIMAROPA

