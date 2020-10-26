WATCH: Situation in Bicol region as typhoon Quinta shows wrath

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta unleashed strong winds and heavy rains as it crossed the Bicol region over the weekend through Monday.

Quinta made landfall in the region twice on Sunday, first over San Miguel Island in Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m. and then over the vicinity of Malinao, Albay at 6:50 p.m.

In this video taken around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday by netizen Mitch Villanueva, floodwater could be seen inside a house in Buraguis, Legazpi City in Albay as rains continued to pour.

Some 5,000 families or 16,000 persons evacuated in Tabaco City, Albay ahead of Quinta's initial landfall on Sunday evening, said Mayor Krisel Luistro.

In an interview on Monday morning, Luistro said power was down as Quinta's strong winds toppled electrical posts.

In Sorsogon province, some 14,000 left their homes due to Quinta as well, according to Governor Chiz Escudero. There were no reports of huge damage and all roads remain passable, he told Teleradyo on Monday morning.

Typhoon Quinta kept its strength as it headed toward the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said in its 11:00 a.m. bulletin. It is forecast to "re-intensify" and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours and leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning.