Vessel catches fire off Cebu City, 2 crew members suffer burns

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard said Monday it has rescued the crew of a vessel hit by fire off Shell Island in Cebu City and another cargo ship that encountered engine trouble off Bohol.

Five crew members of Super Shuttle 3 were rescued after fire engulfed the vessel's engine room at 3:30 a.m.

Crew members of the BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) entered the engine compartment of the vessel to stop the engine, conduct boundary cooling, and combat the fire onboard. "The team declared fire was under control at around 04:30 am and subsequently declared fire out at around 05:05 am," the PCG said in a Facebook post.

PCG personnel conducted medical evacuation to two injured crew members who suffered first to second degree burns.

The vessel was towed to Ouano Wharf, Mandaue City for further assistance.

Meanwhile, all 14 crew members of MV The Good Fortune are safe and the vessel has docked in Ubay town, Bohol, said Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo.

"Nasiraan ito, nagkaroon ng engine trouble pagkatapos pinasok ng tubig. Nakaresponde po tayo dyan. Tumulong tayo magdala ng submersible pump. Nagawan ng paaraan na yung makina maayos," he said.

(It encountered engine trouble and water entered the vessel. We responded and assisted in bringing a submersible pump. We found a way to fix the engine.)

Typhoon Quinta has stranded some 1,800 passengers in Southern Tagalog, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Western Visayas as of 4 a.m., Balilo said.