GUIDE: How to find your voter precinct

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 04:50 PM

Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on January 31, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.
MANILA — The Commission on Elections has launched the online precinct finder for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

To locate the voting precinct, the portal requires the voter's name, including middle name, date of birth, and place of registration.

Check the precinct finder here: https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph/voter_precinct

There are 67.8 million registered voters for the upcoming barangay elections as of September 2023, according to data from the Commission on Elections. 

More than 672,000 seats will be up for grabs.

