16 4Ps beneficiaries honored during DSWD National Family Day

Recipients of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)from various cities in the National Capital Region receive their certificates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the ceremonial graduation at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on November 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo.

MANILA - A total of 16 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps beneficiary-families were given recognition during the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) National Family Day Celebration, Wednesday in Quezon City.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said each region has chosen a family-beneficiary who has shown exemplary efforts in providing the needs of the family, aside from the aid they receive as beneficiaries of 4Ps.

"Itong mga nandito ngayon ay mga iilang examples na pwedeng tularan ng ibang pamilya, kasi sila yung nag-pursige. Sila yung nagtrabaho talaga, para maiahon ang kanilang pamilya sa kahirapan," Gatchalian said.

"Hindi lang sila umasa sa 4Ps, kundi naghanap pa sila ng mga iba't iba pang pagkaka-abalahan para ma-augment ang income ng pamilya."



Out of the 16 families from the regions, DSWD has chosen winners for the Salaysay ng Buhay, Best Written Story.

The Constantino family from Region II won the award.

David Richmar, the eldest son of Merylyn said 4PS has helped them earn a degree.

“Kami noon, isang kahig-isang tuka kami noon. Pero yung sa tulong ng 4Ps po, iyon 'yung naging gabay po namin sa pag-asenso sa buhay. Sinigurado po namin na yung tulong na naibibigay sa amin ng 4Ps is napunta sa maganda, nagastos po namin sa pag-aaral po naming magkakapatid,” he said.

There are five siblings in the family. David Richmar finished Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree and is now a licensed agriculturist.

His brother is a fresh graduate of Agricultural and Biosystem Engineering and already a board passer. Their two siblings are still in school.

Their accomplishment wouldn’t be possible if not with the help of 4Ps which they were members of for 12 years, he said. Their membership will end this year as they are now classified by DSWD as non non-poor family.

Another inspiring story was shared by the Navarro family from Pangasinan.

Their story landed second place in the Salaysay ng Buhay, Best Written Story.

Maria Luisa Navarro, who is a mother of four and a breast cancer survivor said 4Ps has helped her sustain the needs of her children in school.

It also helped her in her medication.

Two of her children had already graduated from college. Her eldest is now a degree holder in agriculture while the other one is now a senior associate accountant in an accounting firm in Makati City.

"Dahil po doon, habang nagpapagamot ako sa breast cancer ko, yung isang anak ko naging scholar ng Listahan, nakakuha siya ng tertiary education subsidy na siyang nagbibigay ng P40,000 kada taon para panggastos niya sa kanyang pag aaral,” she said.

Their membership will end this year as well, as they now belong to the non-poor family, according to DSWD.

Stories like these, according to DSWD, are proof of how the program has changed some lives of the less fortunate families.

"Bagama't marami pa rin misconception about what 4Ps should be, and hindi siya perpektong programa dahil wala namang perpektong programa, meron talagang mga kwento ng tagumpay," Gatchalian said.

"Meron tayong pamilya na nakatapos yung anak tapos naging valedictorian na engineer. For instance sa Region 1, sa Ilocos, yun yung mga kwento ng tagumpay na dapat maha-highlight natin kasi these are stories of hope, hope na ang kahirapan, pwedeng mabali mula sa isang henerasyon patungo sa isang henerasyon," he added.

The awarding is given annually in recognition of families who strived to make their living better.

Meanwhile, out of the 1.4 million 4Ps beneficiaries that are for re-validation, Secretary Gatchalian said 1.2 million have already been included again in the program.

“Ia-accommodate na natin yung mga naka waitlist, tapos yung mga iba pang mga dapat pang kasali dahil over the years somehow hindi sila na capture ulit, kasi diba from Listahanan 1, Listahanan 2, Listahanan 3, minsan along the line may mga iilan dun na hindi na su-survey, ibabalik na rin natin sila,“ Gatchalian said.

The 4Ps program is one of the anti-poverty programs of the government which started in 2019 with 4.4 million beneficiaries yearly.

