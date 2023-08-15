Residents enjoy their time as they view their National Capital Region (NCR) Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) NCR Pantawid Pamilya graduation certificates as they attend the Ceremonial Graduation, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on November 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The social welfare department on Tuesday said it would finish reassessing the list of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the country's conditional cash transfer program for the poorest households, before the end of September.

The agency had to reassess the list after an "anomaly" where 1.4 million households were initially tagged as no longer poor, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.



"Ongoing iyong reassessment ngayon at matatapos iyan ng September para talagang masigurado natin na masala natin nang mabuti iyong dapat kasama sa 4Ps program," Gatchalian said at a Palace briefing.

"Ayaw namang madaliin ng departamento na bigla na lang natin magde-delist or sasabihin natin hindi nila sila rerebisitahin ulit. Bagamat gusto namin bilisan nang bilisan ang paglabas ng pondo ng departamento, gusto namin maiwasan yung observation na maling tao ang nakakatanggap," he said.

(The reassessment is ongoing and that will end in September so we could sift through who should be included in the 4Ps program. The department does not want to rush into delisting them or telling them that they would no longer be revisited. While the department wants to fast-track the release of funds, we want to avoid the observation that the wrong people received aid.)

Gatchalian noted that the reassessment was a reason for the delayed release of funds to 4P beneficiaries.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) allocated P96 billion for the 4Ps, which is "half" of the agency's budget, he said.

"Naka-cash card naman ‘yang mga ‘yan – once the fund is obligated, disburse kaagad iyon," Gatchalian said.

"Kaagad by the end of the year after this assessment is done, we believe that we can fully utilize the budget na nakalaan para sa 4Ps," he said.

(That is in cash cards and once the fund is obligated, it can be disbursed immediately. By the end of the year after this assessment is done, we believe that we can fully utilize the budget allocated to the 4Ps.)

Gatchalian added that the "Listahanan" would no longer be used by next year due to the rollout of the Community Based Monitoring System (CBMS), which would make localities the main data collecting authority.

"PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) ang gagawa ng framework, pero sa konsepto, local governments ang magpapatakbo noon," the official said.

"So you might want to take that into account na next year, baka akala ng mga tao, kami pa rin ang magpapatakbo after four years – hindi na kami," he said.

(The PSA will create the framework, but the local governments would run that. We will no longer run that by next year.)

The DSWD last year delisted hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries who were supposedly no longer eligible for the program.