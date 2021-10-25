Private schools ready for in-person classes but...

MANILA - Private schools are gearing up for in-person classes, with 20 institutions participating in the pilot run of face-to-face classes in November, but some small private academies still need government aid, an educational group said Monday.

Joseph Noel Estrada, managing director of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA), said private schools are ready to retrofit their facilities to comply with health standards, including physical distancing for students and school personnel.

“Kung hinahanap natin iyong mga open spaces and then social distancing, talagang kayang-kayang ipatupad iyan … talagang kayang mag-contribute ng private sector in terms of studies how to do it, modelling, retrofitting of physical facilities,” Estrada said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

(If we want open space and social distancing, that can be implemented ... the private sector can really contribute in terms of studies how to do it, modelling, retrofitting of physical facilities.)

However, Estrada said there are schools that are lacking in resources, particularly small private schools in urban and rural areas.

He called for government subsidies for these academies so they can comply with the required physical setup amid the “new normal” in face-to-face classes.

Estrada said the resources and manpower of these small schools will be exhausted since they are limited.

“Umaasa rin sila ng tulong from the government. Kahit kaunti lang na subsidy to upgrade their facilities to ensure that they're compliant.”

(They are hoping for government aid. Even a minimal subsidy so they can upgrade their facilities to ensure that they're compliant.)

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Department of Education (DepEd) for comment on this but the agency has yet to respond.

In a press conference last week, DepEd said it has allocated funds for the 100 public schools that will join the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.

