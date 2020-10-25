'Quinta' strengthens into severe tropical storm ahead of landfall

MANILA (UPDATE) - More areas were placed under storm signal no. 2 as weather disturbance 'Quinta' on Sunday morning strengthened into a severe tropical storm ahead of its projected landfall, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated 95 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 1 p.m., moving west at 25 km per hour while packing slightly stronger winds of 110 kph and gusts of up to 135 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to hit land over the Catanduanes-Albay area between Sunday afternoon and evening, and is likely to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, PAGASA added.

"Further intensification prior to landfall over Bicol region remains likely and the possibility of 'Quinta' making landfall as a typhoon is not ruled out," it said.

On Sunday to Monday morning, the storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, and Antique.

The northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, meantime, will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains due to the tail-end of a frontal system, PAGASA said.

The two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas.

Isinara ng DPWH ang bahagi ng national highway sa boundary ng Barangay Dibalio at Barangay D. Leano sa Claveria, Cagayan dahil sa peligrong dulot ng nakitang mga bitak sa kalsada doon. Gumuho na rin ang ilang bahagi ng kalsada kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan dala ng Bagyong Quinta. Patuloy din ang clearing operation para mabuksan ang mga kalsada sa Claveria na natabunan ng serye ng landslide. Ulat ni Harris Julio; video courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Information Office

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

- Catanduanes

- Camarines Norte

- Camarines Sur

- Albay

- Sorsogon

- Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

- central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)

- southeastern portion of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan)

- Batangas

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- Oriental Mindoro

- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

- Northern Samar

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was raised over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Metro Manila

- rest of Quezon

- rest of Laguna

- Rizal

- Cavite

- Bulacan

- Pampanga

- Bataan

- southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

- Calamian Islands

- northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas)

- northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

- northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas)

- Aklan

- northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi)

- northeastern portion of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.