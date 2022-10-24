PNP chief says police general under investigation in drugs cases

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City - A "star-ranked" police officer is among those being investigated in connection with confiscation of 990 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, in a series of operations in Manila earlier this month, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. however declined to name the police general, who is currently on floating status, as well as the details and circumstances related to the case, until the investigation is complete and charges can be filed against the official.

“We have not been mentioning any names because gusto natin na maging maayos yung investigation natin dito. We do not just accuse anybody, hindi ba? Kasi these officers also have a career, pinaghirapan nila yung career nila that's why very careful kami na nagme-mention,” said Azurin to reporters who attended the press briefing at Camp Crame, Monday.

Azurin told reporters they are also investigating two police officers over allegations of pilferage of evidence from the 990 kilos of seized shabu, which has an estimated value of P6.7 billion.

“Ongoing 'yung investigation natin doon. Sabi ko nga is, lahat ng involved diyan, lahat ng mahahagip sa imbestigasyon natin ay hahagipin natin para matapos na yung issue about yung recycling, yung mga pulis na involved sa droga and I would encourage ang ating kapulisan na itigil na nila itong ganitong practice, kasi it does not give the organization a good image,” said Azurin.

Azurin earlier presented to reporters the results of a series of police operations in Manila.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 990 kilos of shabu and the arrest of an anti-narcotics officer in a series of sting operations.

Police launched the first operation in Tondo, Manila. The sting resulted in the arrest of Ney Saligumba Atadero over 990 kilograms of shabu valued at P6.7 billion.

The second was an operation against police Master Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. He was arrested in a buy-bust operation at the Quezon Bridge in Quiapo, Manila.

At least two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million, a gun, a sports utility vehicle and a PNP identification card were confiscated from Sgt. Mayo, who is an intelligence officer of PDEG Special Operations Unit.

