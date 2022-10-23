BACOLOD CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday attended the Masskara Festival here, saying the return of the festivities after a 2-year hiatus proves that the Philippines has is back to normal and is ready to receive tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos, who did not don a face mask through most of the day, visited a relief distribution center and toured Bacolod City’s soon-to-be business district before witnessing the culminating activity of the Masskara Festival.

“Pagkatapos ng dalawang taon, may pagkakataon ulit tayo na buksan ang ating mga pintuan sa lahat ng mga bisita na nanggagagaling kung saan saan hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung hindi sa ibat ibang bansa,” he said told attendees of the Masskara Festival.

“Sa pag celebrate ng Masskara Festival… pinakita ninyo sa buong Pilipinas at sa buong mundo na tayo dito sa Pilipinas ay nakabalik na, handa na bumalik sa trabaho, tayo ay bumalik na eskwelahan ang ating mga kabataan at tayo ay babalik na sa ating dating ginagawa na pagandahin at pataasin ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas para maging mas maginhawa ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

Marcos said he would use Bacolod as an example to prove that the country is back on its feet after the pandemic.

“So it is a good thing to remind people that the pandemic may have been difficult. The pandemic really put us through the wringer, but we are back. The pandemic is fading away. We are learning to manage it,” he said during the welcome luncheon.

So far this year, the Philippines has received 1.9 million tourists, exceeding the original target of 1.7 million visitors, according to data from the Department of Tourism.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier said that the administration is working on improving tourism-related infrastructure, and is encouraging Filipinos to travel to local destinations to help spur economic activity in the regions.

