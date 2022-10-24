LTO readies transport sector for Undas passenger surge

Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on Friday in time for the Undas 2021 long weekend. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday met with land transport groups in preparation for the expected surge of passengers traveling out of Metro Manila for this year's Undas.

The meeting, which also included representatives from expressways and bus terminals, was held as the agency expects a higher volume of travelers this year due to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“Bagama't hindi pa nade-declare officially that the pandemic is over, it would seem na we are already doing things like that the pandemic is gone already. So we expect na yung mobility ng tao ay mas malawak. Maraming pasahero, maraming behikulo ang magta-travel along the road dito sa weekend na ito, na 7-day period," LTO Executive Director Horatio Bona said.

The agency told transport hubs to remind passengers to wear their face masks inside terminal buildings and transport units, and to bring their vaccine cards in case authorities in their destinations ask for these.

Bona said LTO personnel are not allowed to go on leave from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4 to make sure that the agency can prepare and address concerns during the Undas exodus.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is expecting its daily passenger traffic to increase from 120,000 to 150,000 during the period.

Jason Salvador, Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Head of the PITX, said the LTFRB has already assured that they will be releasing special permits to ensure a sufficient number of vehicles for the long Undas weekend.

The PITX has coordinated with the LTO to ensure the roadworthiness of public vehicles, as well as the physical and mental condition of the drivers, he added.

PNP IN 'FULL FORCE' FOR UNDAS

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying personnel in the country's bus terminals, seaports, cemeteries, and other public spaces.

In Metro Manila alone, 17,000 police officers are expected to be deployed.

"Dahil full alert po ang buong bansa, ay dapat po ang lahat po ng police ay naka-duty," PNP chief public information officer Col. Redrico Maranan said in a public briefing.

He also assured that due to the expected increase of foot traffic in cemeteries this year, maximum police presence and visibility will be implemented by the PNP nationwide.

"At iyong ating mga sementeryo, places of convergence ay sisiguraduhin nating may mga police assistance desk. Iyong mga kalsada patungo doon sa mga pupuntahan nila eh lalagyan natin ng tinatawag nating motorist assistance center. So, high police visibility ang ating programa," Maranan said.

—with report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

