BACOLOD CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Sunday turned over several checks worth P88 million to 9 farmer organizations in Negros Occidental as part of the Philippine Rural Development Project.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who heads the DA oversaw the distribution of checks to about 1,835 Negrense farmers.

“Kaya kami nandito para tiyakin na maging maayos ang distribution, maging maayos at lahat ng mga nangangailangan ay makakatanggap,” Marcos told the farmer beneficiaries.

The DA, which the President heads, also distributed palay seeds to 100 farmers under the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), for its part, distributed P5,000 in financial assistance to each of the 100 residents of Bacolod City under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program.

In his speech, the chief executive reiterated his administration's commitment to providing assistance to Filipinos in need.

“Kaya’t habang nangangailangan ng tulong ang taong-bayan, gagawin ng gobyerno lahat para kahit papa'no ay makatulong,” Marcos said.

The Philippine economy is doing well, but external shocks have been affecting the cost of basic commodities, the President told the agricultural workers.

“Iba’t ibang bansa ay nagkakaproblema, nadadala sa atin ‘yung problema din. Kaya’t kailangan natin mag-adjust. Kailangan natin gumawa ng ibang paraan at ito ay isa sa paraan na ‘yun,” he said.

“Sa ngayon, tinitiyak lang natin na sapat ang dumadating sa taong-bayan. Hindi lamang asukal, pati na ang lahat ng produkto ng agrikultura, para naman ay kahit papaano ay masasabi natin ay may sapat naman na food supply na kayang bayaran ng ating mga mamamayan,” he said.

Earlier this month, Marcos said he would not step down as head of the DA, underscoring that he feels he is “still needed” there.

Marcos said he would let go of the DA portfolio “when we are able to say that the DA’s functions are properly institutionalized and the structural changes that we need to make in the DA have been made.”

