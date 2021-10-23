LPA spotted off Palawan to bring rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas

MANILA - A low pressure area was spotted off Palawan early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm was last estimated in the vicinity of San Vicente, Palawan embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The agency said it was also monitoring a tropical depression outside of the Philippine area of responsibility last estimated 1,580 kilometers east of Visayas. The storm was packing maximum winds of 45 km per hour, with up to 55 kph gusts.

On Sunday, Metro Manila, Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora and Bulacan are forecast to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ.

Cloudy skies with rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan due to the northeasterly surface windflow, while the rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or localized thunderstorms.

